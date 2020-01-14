Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$37.00 Price Target for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a C$37.00 price objective by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. CSFB cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.33.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.12. 365,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,989. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$31.51 and a 52 week high of C$40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.18.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.4100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

