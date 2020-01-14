Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$37.00 Price Target for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a C$37.00 price objective by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. CSFB cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.33.
Shares of TSE:IMO traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.12. 365,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,989. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$31.51 and a 52 week high of C$40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.18.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
