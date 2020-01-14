Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E (NYSE:TNP.PE) & TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Financial Survey

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E (NYSE:TNP.PE) and TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E and TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E N/A N/A N/A TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH -10.62% 0.33% 0.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E and TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH $529.88 million 0.72 -$99.20 million ($0.77) -5.52

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E and TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E 0 0 0 0 N/A TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH 0 2 1 0 2.33

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.88%. Given TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH is more favorable than Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E.

Summary

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH beats Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

