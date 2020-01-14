True Leaf Medicine International (CNSX:MJ) Shares Up 8.7%

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd (CNSX:MJ)’s share price shot up 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, 26,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 67,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

True Leaf Medicine International Company Profile (CNSX:MJ)

True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp-based nutrition for pets. As of October 24, 2018, it sold dog chews, dental sticks, and supplement oils under the True Hemp name in approximately 2,000 stores worldwide, including PetSmart Canada and Pets Corner UK, as well as through online on Amazon.

