Tronox Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,958 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,288% compared to the typical volume of 82 call options.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth about $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 8.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 73.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TROX traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. 516,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 3.49. Tronox has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.64 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

