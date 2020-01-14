Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 435,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGI. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period.

Shares of TGI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.83. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $772.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.39 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

