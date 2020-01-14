Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $28.93 Million Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Cigna comprises about 3.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $28,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 12.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 213,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,757 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 425,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cigna by 102.6% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 182,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $203.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $212.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.27.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Cigna’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

