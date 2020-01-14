Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Shares Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 184.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,003,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after buying an additional 650,660 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 35.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,235,000 after buying an additional 532,314 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 22.7% during the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,361,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after buying an additional 437,443 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 29.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,267,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after buying an additional 284,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $11,904,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $8,184,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,387,600 shares of company stock worth $28,373,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price objective on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $21.04. 1,228,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.07. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.