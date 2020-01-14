Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $40.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.72. 714,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,675. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trimble has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.49 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,060,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Trimble by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124,635 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 51,332 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.