Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) PT Set at C$0.60 by Pi Financial

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) has been assigned a C$0.60 target price by analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 130.77% from the company’s current price.

TML stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.26. The company had a trading volume of 257,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Treasury Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 million and a P/E ratio of -7.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Treasury Metals will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

