Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $144.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.57.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $136.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $119.79 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

