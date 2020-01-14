Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $820.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will post $820.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $780.00 million and the highest is $842.60 million. Transocean reported sales of $748.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIG. Citigroup upped their target price on Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Transocean in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

NYSE:RIG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. 13,074,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,952,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. Transocean has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Transocean by 51.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,462,706 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $329,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter worth about $27,801,000. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter worth about $10,862,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $311,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,908,745 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $339,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,823 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

