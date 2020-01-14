Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) Shares Up 14.8%

Shares of Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) shot up 14.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.63, 113,618 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 231% from the average session volume of 34,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trans World Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

