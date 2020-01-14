Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,258 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,095% compared to the average volume of 189 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 155,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 32.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 101,320 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 322,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 70,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of BLDP opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 1.88. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

