Traders Buy High Volume of Seattle Genetics Put Options (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,275 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,331% compared to the average daily volume of 159 put options.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $228,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $3,169,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,916 shares of company stock valued at $21,351,597 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $108.07. 746,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.77. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

