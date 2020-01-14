TPG Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,484 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $671,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,852,000 after acquiring an additional 112,521 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after acquiring an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,759,000 after acquiring an additional 54,529 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.93. The company had a trading volume of 317,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $181.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9912 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

