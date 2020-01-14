TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $567,000 Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of SPY stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $327.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,745,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,223,859. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $257.81 and a fifty-two week high of $328.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

