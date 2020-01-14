TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.09. The stock had a trading volume of 657,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,178. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $120.37 and a 52 week high of $138.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.0157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

