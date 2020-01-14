Townsend & Associates Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 3.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.87. 8,455,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,120,226. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MO shares. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

