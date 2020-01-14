Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

HDV traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.39. 270,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.93. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.779 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

