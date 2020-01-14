Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 1,114 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,659 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,168 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,449 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,073,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,127. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

