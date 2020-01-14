Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Shares Up 6.1%

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) shares shot up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.80, 377,041 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 443,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Walsh bought 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,702,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,748.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,001,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,503,297. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLUB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Town Sports International during the first quarter worth $178,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 6,018.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 266,183 shares in the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

