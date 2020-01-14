Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading 5.1% Higher

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86, 2,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 2,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 million, a P/E ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of TOFUTTI branded dairy free frozen desserts and other food products in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

