Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 795 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Mohawk Industries worth $21,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,056,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 489,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 375,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,444,000 after acquiring an additional 67,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

MHK stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.58. 904,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.93 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.46.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $216,113.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,341. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

