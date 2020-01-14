Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 55,005 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,395 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55,005 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,255,707.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total transaction of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,146. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.96.

Adobe stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.63. 2,274,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.34. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $237.26 and a 12 month high of $347.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

