Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 326,775 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,205,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,775 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 1.4% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $95,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,387,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 61,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,468. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

