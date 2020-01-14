Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 726,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,400 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $38,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in AFLAC by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in AFLAC by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,078,000 after acquiring an additional 71,885 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in AFLAC by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in AFLAC by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 132,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 82,568 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $52.20. 3,148,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,673. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.84 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. AFLAC’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

