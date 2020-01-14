Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 3,699 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,714,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103,503. The firm has a market cap of $305.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 31.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

