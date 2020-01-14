Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of M&T Bank worth $20,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 180.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 30.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 94,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Barclays decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.85.

MTB stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.58. 435,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,569. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

