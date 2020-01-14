Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $56.30 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,214 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of Weyerhaeuser worth $56,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 120,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 22,737 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 715,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,593,000 after buying an additional 160,034 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $932,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,770,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.