Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in December

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 11,980,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

TIF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,555. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.93. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 246.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,486,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 468.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,130,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,697 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth about $179,739,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 291.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,447,000 after acquiring an additional 997,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 63.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,806,000 after acquiring an additional 391,394 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIF shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. William Blair cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.45.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

