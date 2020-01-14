The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.66

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and traded as high as $20.80. The India Fund shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 12,391 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 18.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter worth $295,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 67,696 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 104.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

