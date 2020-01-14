The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.66

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and traded as high as $20.80. The India Fund shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 12,391 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%.
The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
Featured Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.