The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,389 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $28,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $56.00. 16,345,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,942,681. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

