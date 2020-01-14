The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Position Decreased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 4.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,889 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243,310 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,686,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,706. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

