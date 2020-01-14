The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. The Coca-Cola also reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Coca-Cola.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

NYSE KO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,209,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 283.6% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.