Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $455.00. The stock had previously closed at $556.22, but opened at $524.86. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Tesla shares last traded at $540.59, with a volume of 23,643,998 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.34.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,681 shares of company stock valued at $33,831,053 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after buying an additional 613,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,994,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,329,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,992,000 after buying an additional 311,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.94, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

