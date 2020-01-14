Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $600.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a $600.00 price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.19.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $524.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of -91.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $525.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,681 shares of company stock worth $33,831,053 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 14.6% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 17.2% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

