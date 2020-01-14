Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRNO. BTIG Research raised their target price on Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.21. 3,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $58.21.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,996,000 after acquiring an additional 605,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,104,000 after buying an additional 336,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,570,000 after buying an additional 282,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,529,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,237,000 after buying an additional 234,505 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

