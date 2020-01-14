Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 134.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,996,000 after buying an additional 605,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 20.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 336,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 349.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 282,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.2% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,529,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,237,000 after purchasing an additional 234,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $55.66. 279,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,063. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $58.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

