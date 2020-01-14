TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Shares Down 0.5%

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $20.04, approximately 14,035 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 23,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11.

About TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for TERNA RETE ELET/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.