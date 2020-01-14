Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.45

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.45 and last traded at $70.42, with a volume of 66489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $454,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,591,263.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,209.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,166 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Teradyne by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

