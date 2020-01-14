Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIV traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Telefonica Brasil has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

