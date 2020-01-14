Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ERIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.97.

NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $8.72. 218,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,552. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $57.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,910,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,120,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

