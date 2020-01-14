Telcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $351,021.00 (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Telcoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.02 million and approximately $351,021.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Telcoin

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,808,799 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

