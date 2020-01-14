Teladoc Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 8,712 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 957% compared to the typical daily volume of 824 put options.

TDOC stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $96.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,483. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $98.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $717,675.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $163,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $455,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,151,311 in the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torray LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 42,057 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teladoc Health from to in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

