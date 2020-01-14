Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Cowen

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TDOC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $95.95 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $98.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $717,675.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,798 shares in the company, valued at $809,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,151,311. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

