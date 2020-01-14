Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 567 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 145.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHD stock opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.