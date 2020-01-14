Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 531 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in American Express by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 332,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38,031 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of American Express from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $129.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,708. The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $96.37 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

