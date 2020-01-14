Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.5% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4658 per share. This is a boost from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

