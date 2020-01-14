Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $206.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.49 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

