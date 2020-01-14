SYNNEX (SNX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX):

1/13/2020 – SYNNEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SYNNEX reported strong fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein both top and bottom line exceeded estimates and improved on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from growth in both Technology Solutions and Concentrix business. Solid demand for its portfolio of products and services is a tailwind. Moreover, acquisitions and partnerships are helping it expand its product portfolio. The company’s buyout of Covergys is likely to be a key consistent driver. The company announced its intention to split Technology Solutions and Concentrix segment into two publicly traded entities. Management believes that this strategic action would help add shareholder value and enhance the company's competitive edge. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2020.”

1/13/2020 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $140.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/10/2020 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $118.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/10/2020 – SYNNEX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE SNX traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $148.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $150.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.63 and its 200 day moving average is $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $317,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,051.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $33,829.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,705.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,278. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 187.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

